Nicki Minaj and Boob Represent at Haider Ackermann Show 

Nicki Minaj gave us major shades of Lil' Kim in Paris this weekend, and her boob-baring outfit was the talk of the town. The Pinkprint singer took the plunge in a revealing Mugler top while sitting front row at Haider Ackermann on Saturday—and she stole the show. Minaj's asymmetrical black button-up fully revealed one half of her chest, though for a small measure of modesty, she accessorized with a diamond-shaped Agent Provocateur nipple pastie. The 34-year-old completed the look with Givenchy leather shorts, lace-up gladiator heels, futuristic purple glasses, and glitzy rings.

The singer has been spotted all around Paris Fashion Week and has Instagram pics of herself partying with Jourdan Dunn, Winnie Harlow, Sara Sampaio and Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

Her current feud with rapper Remy Ma has not stopped her from having the time of her life while abroad. Minaj has been using the hashtag "Nicki In PARIS" for all of her lavish and fun Paris Fashion Week grams and appropriately tagged all outfit pieces like a real fashion "It girl".

We see you Barbz!