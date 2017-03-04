Nicki Minaj and Boob Represent at Haider Ackermann Show 

Nicki Minaj and Boob Represent at Haider Ackermann Show 
Alexander Tamargo/Getty
Shop This Post
March 4, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
BY: Laura Rose

Nicki Minaj gave us major shades of Lil' Kim in Paris this weekend, and her boob-baring outfit was the talk of the town. The Pinkprint singer took the plunge in a revealing Mugler top while sitting front row at Haider Ackermann on Saturday—and she stole the show. Minaj's asymmetrical black button-up fully revealed one half of her chest, though for a small measure of modesty, she accessorized with a diamond-shaped Agent Provocateur nipple pastie. The 34-year-old completed the look with Givenchy leather shorts, lace-up gladiator heels, futuristic purple glasses, and glitzy rings.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRNxXumhaQ-/?taken-by=nickiminaj&hl=en

VIDEO: Nicki Minaj Quotes to Get You Through the Day

The singer has been spotted all around Paris Fashion Week and has Instagram pics of herself partying with Jourdan Dunn, Winnie Harlow, Sara Sampaio and Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRN9xMABpZf/?taken-by=nickiminaj&hl=en

Her current feud with rapper Remy Ma has not stopped her from having the time of her life while abroad. Minaj has been using the hashtag "Nicki In PARIS" for all of her lavish and fun Paris Fashion Week grams and appropriately tagged all outfit pieces like a real fashion "It girl".

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRKOVtdBEl-/?hl=en

#NickiInPARIS #DressByBalmain #BalmainAfterPartyWasEPIC look @ these gorgeous women 😍🎀💅🏼

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

RELATED: Nicki Minaj Is a Gothic Queen in a Royal Cape and Sheer Givenchy Gown

We see you Barbz!

The Latest in Video

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Cutest Couple Moments
See More Videos

More Celebrity

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

The Latest in Celebrity

Loading...
 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top