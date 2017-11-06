Who Is Georgia Fowler, the Victoria's Secret Model Nick Jonas Is Reportedly Dating?

If Nick Jonas is the man of your dreams, we hate to break it to you: He’s taken. (Well, kind of, sort of.)

E! News reports that the 25-year-old pop star is casually dating Georgia Fowler, a Victoria’s Secret model who hails from New Zealand. Ex-girlfriends of Jonas include self-empowered women such as Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo; Fowler is special too.

So who, exactly, is she? Here are a few fun facts about the rising star:

She’s a Runway Pro

Fowler is no stranger to the catwalk and Balmain, Elie Saab, Off-White, Topshop, and Emilia Wickstead are among the brands that have asked her to walk.

AU REVOIR FASHION WEEK, ⚜️🔱⚜️still dreaming of this @Balmain @olivier_rousteing A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Oct 4, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

Beautiful show @eliesaabworld with the beautiful @blaancapadilla A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Oct 1, 2017 at 8:31am PDT

OFF WHITE 💕 @virgilabloh @stevie_dance I love you and want to live in this collection forever 💕Thank you for having me be a part A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Sep 29, 2017 at 7:32am PDT

TOPSHOP 🌟 THANK YOU so much for having me back again, and this look ⚡️@mrsvoguester @bethfenton_ A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Sep 17, 2017 at 10:50am PDT

EMILIA WICKSTEAD what a sublime show 👏🏽 A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Sep 20, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

She’s a Victoria’s Secret Model

She joined the tight-knit VS team in 2016 and walked past performer The Weeknd at the brand’s annual Fashion Show last November. For her debut, she wore a barely there embellished bodysuit. “There are so many beautiful women in the world and so many hard-working models casting for a coveted spot in the biggest catwalk in the world,” she wrote in an Instagram post following the shot. “To say I’m humbled to be included amongst these stars is an understatement”

There are so many beautiful woman in the world, and so many hard working models casting for a coveted spot in the biggest catwalk in the world. To say I'm humbled to be included amongst these stars is an understatement. Thank you to everyone at @victoriassecret for noticing my dedication allowing me to relive my dream for the second time around 💫 A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:35pm PDT

She’s Got the Bikini 'Gram Down Pat

Talk about giving fellow models a run for their money.

Somewhere Warmer A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Aug 3, 2017 at 5:15pm PDT

Sun Salutations 👋🏼 A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Oct 28, 2017 at 4:32am PDT

💙 A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Jul 22, 2017 at 6:28pm PDT

LAZING IN MY @calzedonia 🍍#ad A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Jul 19, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

This city needs water 💦@Calzedonia A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Jun 22, 2017 at 9:12am PDT

Fitness Is a Priority

Can we talk about goals?

Training doesn't stop on holiday 👊🏼 A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Jul 23, 2017 at 12:18pm PDT

Fowler on the Prowler 🤛🏼 A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Aug 16, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Forms arguable, but the views great 🤸🏽‍♀️ A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on May 16, 2017 at 4:16pm PDT

Her Friends Are as Famous as She's About to Be

Who does she hang with? Think Sara Sampaio, Rita Ora, Bella Hadid, and Lara Stone.

What a way to end a season! Thanks for having us @VMAGAZINE ❤️ A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Mar 7, 2017 at 11:49pm PST

Congratulations darling @laisribeiro on wearing the fantasy bra this year! YOU’ll SLAY!!! 💎💎💎💎 A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Nov 1, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Last Night 🖤 A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on May 24, 2017 at 8:27am PDT

She's a Music Video Pro

The model stars in Kygo and Selena Gomez’s music video for “It Ain’t Me.”

She May Be the Subject of Harry Style’s “Kiwi”

Fans have speculated that Fowler is the woman the former One Direction frontman sings about in his song “Kiwi.” It’s rumored that the two stayed together in the English countryside, though neither Harry or Georgia have admitted to dating each other.

I refuse to believe that Kiwi is not about Georgia Fowler. — 🥝AGUS🥝 (@BeastOfStyles) October 14, 2017

In the past, she’s also partied in Cannes with Leonardo DiCaprio.

She’s Half Australian

In an interview with Women’s Health Australia, Fowler revealed that while she grew up in New Zealand for a decade, she spends a lot of time in Australia. Her dad, by the way, is professional golf star Peter Fowler.

“I’m half Australian: Dad’s from Sydney, my sister lives here, and I come back to Australia most of the year to see my family because my mom’s always here too, seeing my sister and her two little babies,” she said.

She Attended Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Engagement Party

Though Nick didn't share any photos of his new boo, Fowler reportedly arrived with the singer to the festivities.

Beautiful night celebrating beautiful people. #JOPHIE A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Nov 5, 2017 at 9:01am PST