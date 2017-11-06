Who Is Georgia Fowler, the Victoria's Secret Model Nick Jonas Is Reportedly Dating?

If Nick Jonas is the man of your dreams, we hate to break it to you: He’s taken. (Well, kind of, sort of.)
E! News reports that the 25-year-old pop star is casually dating Georgia Fowler, a Victoria’s Secret model who hails from New Zealand. Ex-girlfriends of Jonas include self-empowered women such as Miley Cyrus and Olivia Culpo; Fowler is special too.
So who, exactly, is she? Here are a few fun facts about the rising star:
She’s a Runway Pro
Fowler is no stranger to the catwalk and Balmain, Elie Saab, Off-White, Topshop, and Emilia Wickstead are among the brands that have asked her to walk.
She’s a Victoria’s Secret Model
She joined the tight-knit VS team in 2016 and walked past performer The Weeknd at the brand’s annual Fashion Show last November. For her debut, she wore a barely there embellished bodysuit. “There are so many beautiful women in the world and so many hard-working models casting for a coveted spot in the biggest catwalk in the world,” she wrote in an Instagram post following the shot. “To say I’m humbled to be included amongst these stars is an understatement”
She’s Got the Bikini 'Gram Down Pat
Talk about giving fellow models a run for their money.
Fitness Is a Priority
Can we talk about goals?
Her Friends Are as Famous as She's About to Be
Who does she hang with? Think Sara Sampaio, Rita Ora, Bella Hadid, and Lara Stone.
She's a Music Video Pro
The model stars in Kygo and Selena Gomez’s music video for “It Ain’t Me.”
She May Be the Subject of Harry Style’s “Kiwi”
Fans have speculated that Fowler is the woman the former One Direction frontman sings about in his song “Kiwi.” It’s rumored that the two stayed together in the English countryside, though neither Harry or Georgia have admitted to dating each other.
In the past, she’s also partied in Cannes with Leonardo DiCaprio.
She’s Half Australian
In an interview with Women’s Health Australia, Fowler revealed that while she grew up in New Zealand for a decade, she spends a lot of time in Australia. Her dad, by the way, is professional golf star Peter Fowler.
“I’m half Australian: Dad’s from Sydney, my sister lives here, and I come back to Australia most of the year to see my family because my mom’s always here too, seeing my sister and her two little babies,” she said.
She Attended Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Engagement Party
Though Nick didn't share any photos of his new boo, Fowler reportedly arrived with the singer to the festivities.