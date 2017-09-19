These Former One Direction Members Have Nothing but Love for Each Other

Thought the boys of One Direction had no interest in speaking to each other after their split? Think again.

In fact, it now appears at least some of them have nothing for mutual love and respect for each other. Earlier this week, Niall Horan dropped his latest solo single, “Too Much to Ask,” along with a 15-second clip of the track with a photo of himself standing on an escalator.

https://twitter.com/NiallOfficial/status/908548625260621824 My new single ' too much to ask ' is out now . I've been waiting for ages for you to hear it , hope you enjoy it https://t.co/7q4Ohhtt1a pic.twitter.com/VAx0h7HdCQ — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 15, 2017

So what did his former bandmates think? On Monday, Louis Tomlinson, who’s also released his own jams, took to Twitter to praise Horan’s work. “Ohhhhhh s—! Niall you sound great on the new single lad. Big tune. Love the production!! @NialOfficial,” he wrote, later adding, “Effortless and really well written! Buzzing for you Nialler.”

https://twitter.com/Louis_Tomlinson/status/909922122566389761 Ohhhhhhh shit ! Niall you sound great on the new single lad . Big tune. Love the production !! @NiallOfficial — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) September 18, 2017

https://twitter.com/Louis_Tomlinson/status/909922746641125376 Effortless and really well written ! Buzzing for you Nialler — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) September 18, 2017

Horan buzzed back, simply writing, “Thank you Tommo, love ya.” So sweet!

https://twitter.com/NiallOfficial/status/909951487886761984 thank you tommo , love ya — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) September 19, 2017

Fans of course expressed pure joy over their connection, sharing hilarious GIFs on Twitter.

https://twitter.com/drunkHx/status/909922629561274368 I love the support you giving each other! — Nina (@drunkHx) September 18, 2017

https://twitter.com/aIIysflower/status/909953348119515143 I-I can't. I love Nouis so fucking much. I'm actually crying. pic.twitter.com/8PsDLM8UsI — alessa PLS ALLY (@aIIysflower) September 19, 2017

Recently, Zayn Malik delivered a low-key shady response after being asked about his relationship with Harry Styles. “To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him,” he said.

We’re glad at least two of these guys are keeping the flames of friendship lit.