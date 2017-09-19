These Former One Direction Members Have Nothing but Love for Each Other

Thought the boys of One Direction had no interest in speaking to each other after their split? Think again.
In fact, it now appears at least some of them have nothing for mutual love and respect for each other. Earlier this week, Niall Horan dropped his latest solo single, “Too Much to Ask,” along with a 15-second clip of the track with a photo of himself standing on an escalator.
So what did his former bandmates think? On Monday, Louis Tomlinson, who’s also released his own jams, took to Twitter to praise Horan’s work. “Ohhhhhh s—! Niall you sound great on the new single lad. Big tune. Love the production!! @NialOfficial,” he wrote, later adding, “Effortless and really well written! Buzzing for you Nialler.”
Horan buzzed back, simply writing, “Thank you Tommo, love ya.” So sweet!
Fans of course expressed pure joy over their connection, sharing hilarious GIFs on Twitter.
Recently, Zayn Malik delivered a low-key shady response after being asked about his relationship with Harry Styles. “To be honest, I never really spoke to Harry even when I was in the band. So I didn’t really expect that much of a relationship with him,” he said.
We’re glad at least two of these guys are keeping the flames of friendship lit.