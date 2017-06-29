Niall Horan to Katy Perry: “Please Stop Being Mean to Me"

Katy Perry and Niall Horan are two famous singers with a sweet friendship, but despite rumors that Horan had a crush on Parry, Horan said there's really nothing romantic there.

In fact, he's pretty surprised about all the attention his alleged crush has garnered. According to MTV UK, Horan disputed the claims that he's been trying to get Perry's number when he was a guest on the Australian TV show The Project.

"Katy, please stop being mean to me!" he said. "She is just finding any excuse to just patronize me and go around spreading rumors about me. I just want to be her friend."

When rumors of Horan's crush on Perry first circulated, the Witness singer quipped that she is old enough to babysit Horan, but this didn't sit well with Horan either.

Even though he says he only wants to be friends, he did do the math and has decided that their nine year age gap isn't worth sweating.

"I mean, she is talking like she is about 55 years older than me. She is not that much older than me," Horan said.

No word yet on what Perry thinks of the matter, but hopefully she's cool with this friendship too.