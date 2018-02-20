Can't a Woman Wear Yoga Pants in Peace?

Note to the New York Times: It's really not a great idea to shame women for wearing yoga pants. Let's be honest, women get enough flack over far more serious matters, so appearance-based scrutiny really should not translate to the gym. Even so, a recent op-ed took it there.
A New York Times opinion piece published Saturday is causing controversy for calling yoga pants "bad for women" and suggesting that those who've reached a certain age reconsider wearing tight leggings that "threaten to show every dimple and roll in every woman over 30."
"We aren’t wearing these workout clothes because they’re cooler or more comfortable,” Honor Jones wrote. “(You think the selling point of Lululemon’s Reveal Tight Precision pants is really the way their moth-eaten design provides a ‘much-needed dose of airflow’?) We’re wearing them because they’re sexy.”
Part of the article's argument does delve into the fitness industry as a whole, arguing that it is unsympathetically pressuring women to splurge on pricey athleisure looks at their own expense, but the implication that "sexy" and comfortable cannot coexist and the wide generalizations and blatant ageism of the piece has ruffled more than a few feathers.
In response to the story's assumptions, people are taking to social media to point out the logical fallacies of Jones's argument (and rightfully so).
Some took issue specifically with the assumption that all women wear yoga pants for the same reason.
Others pointed out that the writer should not be judging others on what they choose to wear.
It really isn't a difficult concept to grasp: Nobody should feel pressured to wear one thing over another, even with something as simple as sweatpants versus yoga pants. Some people enjoy tight yoga pants, others don't, and neither should be shamed for having individual preferences that don't hurt anyone else.
Now that that's been made clear, check out some of our favorite pants to wear to the gym.
5. ADIDAS BY STELLA MCCARTNEY
This stretchy pair is completely opaque from every angle and detailed with ribbed trims to ensure a secure fit—ideal for yoga and Pilates.
Adidas by Stella McCartney available at Net-a-Porter | $90
-
6. Kana striped stretch track pants
These track pants are cut from comfortable stretch fabric and detailed with ivory, gray and glittering silver grosgrain trims along the legs.
Available at Net-a-Porter | $295