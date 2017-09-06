5 New York Fashion Week Events You Can Actually Attend

New York Fashion Week is home to some of the chicest events of the year, but you don’t need to be a celebrity, designer, or fashion editor in order to score an invite. In fact, some of the coolest events of the week are open to the public.

Keep scrolling for 5 NYFW events that you can actually go to, and then pick out your most fashionable duds to mingle with the best in the industry.

VIDEO: The Best Celeb Instagrams from NYFW

1. Watch “Changers,” A Dance Story

Opening Ceremony is the first fashion brand to put on an original performance event that will be open to the public during NYFW, in collaboration with American Express Platinum. The show was written and directed by Spike Jonze, and it explores the evolution of relationships through movement and dance. “Changers” runs from Sept. 11 through Sept. 15. Purchase tickets at PurplePass.com.

2. Get Fashion Tips at FASHnFIT

If you’ve ever wanted free fashion and fitness advice in the same place, FASHnFIT is the place to be this NYFW. The first-come, first-serve event sponsored by the MetroPlus Health Plan gives you the chance to watch up-and-coming designers present their fashions on the runway, as well as get health and fitness tips from celebs like actor Mack Wilds and the New York Jets’ Buster Skrine. RSVP for the Sept. 8 event at EventBrite.com.

3. Transform into a Model at Lexus: Set in Motion

Lexus is hosting a pop-up event that will make you feel like you’re walking in a NYFW show. Get the chance to star in your own photo shoot—after quick hair and makeup touch-ups—and strike your best model poses for fashion photographer Hao Zeng. The event is open to the public at 459 W. 14 St. on Sept. 8 and 9 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

RELATED: Candice Huffine's Insider's Guide to New York Fashion Week

4. Get a Free Fashion Illustration

All week long, Triumph Hotels has teamed up with fashion illustrator Laura Kay to provide visitors with free sketches of your #OOTD with classically New York backdrops. Get the details for specific dates and locations at TriumphHotels.com.

5. Brunch with Designer Marissa Noir

To celebrate the end of NYFW, RSVP for a fashion brunch presentation with New York-based designer Marissa Noir. Enjoy a three-course meal while watching her latest presentation. Grab tickets for the Sept. 16 event at EventBrite.com.