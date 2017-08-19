This New Harry Potter Collection Is Pure Magic—But There's a Catch

August 19, 2017 @ 12:15 PM
This is not a drill!
Irish retailer Primark just launched a huge Harry Potter-themed collection, including clothes, accessories, housewares, and more. The best part? It's all super affordable!
Harry Potter fans are going to lose it over this latest collection. It has everything a superfan could ever want, from quirky socks to Hogwarts house pillows, pajama sets, shoes, backpacks, and makeup bags, just to name a few highlights. Most of the gear is in traditional Hogwarts colors, and get this: almost everything is less than $20! Can you see why we're freaking out?
However, we're sad to report that there is a catch. Unfortunately, Primark doesn't have an online store, so you'll have to hit up one of its brick-and-mortar locations to get your hands on this amazing Harry Potter gear. Currently, there are eight Primark stores in the U.S., all located on the East Coast.
We'd definitely recommend bribing your East Coast friends to make a trip to Primark for you. Check out some of the adorable gear!
Navy White Harry Potter PJ Set, $13
Harry Potter Stripe Backpack, $15
Harry Potter Socks, $4 for 3-pack
White Harry Potter Slogan T-Shirt, $6
Accio all these amazing products!
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
[SOUND] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by GEICO. J.K. Rowling's richly adorned world of Harry Potter has been casting spells over fans since 1997. With seven books, eight movies, and multiple spin-offs, how much money does the boy who lived have to his name? In the US alone, more than 160 million copies of the books Series have sold. With each hard cover book costing around $24.99, that's nearly $8 earned by the novels alone. The Harry Potter movies have also cast a spell on audiences world wide. The total earnings for all eight movies gained a serious $6.5 billion. Recently we are introduced to the world of Noots commander in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them The first installment reportedly cost $223 million to produce. This may seem like a large investment, but the studio saw their money grow as much as three times. Audiences should expect to see the Hufflepuff again for five more movies and possibly a seven year TV deal. Trying to have real Harry Potter experience? The Universal Theme Park costs $155 to see both Hogwarts and Hogsmeade. Add an extra $5 because you'll definitely want a butter beer. Between the movies, books, theme parks and magical memorabilia, it's reported that the entire series is worth $25 billion. For all the non-Moguls, that's around 52 million Galleons, 11 Sickles, and 15 Knuts. Needless to say Harry's vault 687 at Green Guts would be overflowing. Coinage, Life, well spent. Presented by GEICO.