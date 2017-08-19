This New Harry Potter Collection Is Pure Magic—But There's a Catch

Primark

This is not a drill!

Irish retailer Primark just launched a huge Harry Potter-themed collection, including clothes, accessories, housewares, and more. The best part? It's all super affordable!

Harry Potter fans are going to lose it over this latest collection. It has everything a superfan could ever want, from quirky socks to Hogwarts house pillows, pajama sets, shoes, backpacks, and makeup bags, just to name a few highlights. Most of the gear is in traditional Hogwarts colors, and get this: almost everything is less than $20! Can you see why we're freaking out?

However, we're sad to report that there is a catch. Unfortunately, Primark doesn't have an online store, so you'll have to hit up one of its brick-and-mortar locations to get your hands on this amazing Harry Potter gear. Currently, there are eight Primark stores in the U.S., all located on the East Coast.

We'd definitely recommend bribing your East Coast friends to make a trip to Primark for you. Check out some of the adorable gear!

Primark

Navy White Harry Potter PJ Set, $13

Primark

Harry Potter Stripe Backpack, $15

Primark

Harry Potter Socks, $4 for 3-pack

Primark

White Harry Potter Slogan T-Shirt, $6

Accio all these amazing products!