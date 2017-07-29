Now You, too, Can Drive a Tesla

If you've ever dreamed of driving a Tesla but never thought you could afford one, think again. The company unveiled it's first "affordable" electric car on Friday, The Model 3. The $35,000 electric sedan was first released to 30 hand-selected Tesla employees at a factory ceremony in San Francisco, CA. To add to the intrigue, the cars were handed off by none other than Tesla CEO (and actress Amber Heard's boyfriend) Elon Musk.

Last year over half a million interested buyers paid a thousand dollar deposit on the mainstream luxury car, but it is still unknown as to when it will actually be on sale to the public. "We're going to do everything we can to make cars as fast we can," Musk stated at Friday's ceremony. "Demand is not the challenge here." But there is quite a challenge ahead for Tesla who is looking to quadruple their production rate to keep up with the new orders of their 35k car. Although a far less steep price than Tesla's Model S (priced above $100,000), the cars have incredibly similar finely crafted exteriors. The difference between the two can be found in the interior. Model 3 is all about minimalism, with a wood-paneled dashboard that showcases only a computer touch-screen.

Tesla is in good company with the release of its first affordable electric car. G.M. has been selling a battery powered Chevrolet Bolt for the same price to much success. Hopefully Tesla is able to keep up with production and release the Model 3 ASAP. Because like, who doesn't want to drive a Tesla?