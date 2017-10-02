Netflix Accidentally Removed Gilmore Girls and All Hell Broke Loose on Twitter

While the month of October offers much to look forward to—Pumpkin spice lattes! Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween costumes!—many Netflix users have found themselves disillusioned by the arrival of the autumn month and what it means for their queues.

We lost many Netflix greats on Oct. 1: Titanic, 30 Rock, One Tree Hill, Friday Night Lights, to name a few. And while users have been hard at work bingeing their way through these classics, many were blindsided by yet another gutting loss on the first of the month: Gilmore Girls.

On Sunday, the series unexpectedly disappeared from the platform, leaving both loyal fans and new recruits absolutely shook.

https://twitter.com/briannaagill/status/914393462027489280 DID NETFLIX TAKE OFF GILMORE GIRLS MINE ISNT WORKING AND IM HAVING A EXISTENTIAL CRISIS — Brianna Gill (@briannaagill) October 1, 2017

https://twitter.com/KatieeNoelle/status/914485839106895872 Went to watch Gilmore girls on @netflix and it's gone. I never saw one thing saying it would be gone October 1st??? pic.twitter.com/S68hOhhoTq — Katie Vogel (@KatieeNoelle) October 1, 2017

https://twitter.com/Swainsch/status/914505521851486208 HELLO @netflix WHY IS GILMORE GIRLS GONE THIS IS ABSOLUTELY UNACCEPTABLE AND I AM GOING TO BURN YOUR HOUSE DOWN pic.twitter.com/50JX1S8G7p — Sarah Wainschel (@Swainsch) October 1, 2017

https://twitter.com/amloffredo/status/914864332919463938 Happy October to everyone except the person who took Gilmore Girls off Netflix without my permission — Allison Loffredo (@amloffredo) October 2, 2017

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to express his frustration to GG alum Lauren Graham herself.

https://twitter.com/Lin_Manuel/status/914514957445853186 😳I WAS ONLY ON SEASON THREEEEEEEEEE@thelaurengraham do you end up with the coffee man no don't tell me I'll buy 'emhttps://t.co/7mxSUJK8dq https://t.co/oiYOAQoWzO — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 1, 2017

As Graham was quick to point out, it didn’t take long for Netflix to fix its gaffe.

https://twitter.com/thelaurengraham/status/914518258157486086 I’LL NEVER TELL AND ALSO I THINK IT’S BACK UP BUT MAINLY https://t.co/nyic8aeX9f

💙❤️ https://t.co/Ui8njCqZLe — Lauren Graham (@thelaurengraham) October 1, 2017

https://twitter.com/Lin_Manuel/status/914647810242424837 FALSE ALARM FALSE ALARM IT IS STILL ON NETFLIX I WILL FIND OUT WHAT HAPPENS WITH THE COFFEE MAN https://t.co/BrjBFV8Rry — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) October 2, 2017

We can only hope few Netflix subscriptions were cancelled during this Gilmore-less window.