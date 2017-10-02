Netflix Accidentally Removed Gilmore Girls and All Hell Broke Loose on Twitter

by: Isabel Jones
October 2, 2017 @ 12:45 PM

While the month of October offers much to look forward to—Pumpkin spice lattes! Pregnant Kylie Jenner Halloween costumes!—many Netflix users have found themselves disillusioned by the arrival of the autumn month and what it means for their queues.

We lost many Netflix greats on Oct. 1: Titanic, 30 Rock, One Tree Hill, Friday Night Lights, to name a few. And while users have been hard at work bingeing their way through these classics, many were blindsided by yet another gutting loss on the first of the month: Gilmore Girls.

gilmoregirls/facebook

On Sunday, the series unexpectedly disappeared from the platform, leaving both loyal fans and new recruits absolutely shook.

Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter to express his frustration to GG alum Lauren Graham herself.

As Graham was quick to point out, it didn’t take long for Netflix to fix its gaffe.

We can only hope few Netflix subscriptions were cancelled during this Gilmore-less window.

