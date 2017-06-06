Net-a-Porter Will No Longer Sell Fur on Its Website

Net-a-Porter has recently adopted a fur-free policy that will prevent any items made with animal fur from being sold on its website.

The change comes from Net-a-Porter's parent company, the Yoox Net-a-Porter Group (YNAP), which means Net-a-Porter isn't the only website that will be affected. The fur-free shift will apply to all of the e-commerce giant's websites, including Net-a-Porter, Mr Porter, Yoox, and The Outnet.

This announcement from Net-a-Porter follows the trend of some fashion brands choosing to create and sell clothing without the use of animal products. Armani went fur-free last year, and Stella McCartney's spring 2017 runway collection featured shirts with messages like "No fur" and "No leather."

RELATED: Earth Day 2017: The Best Eco-Friendly Clothing and Beauty Products

With more companies leaving animal fur by the wayside, we wouldn't be surprised to see others follow suit in the near future.