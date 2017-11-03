Every Trending Beauty Product From Your Insta Feed Just Got More Attainable

Next to the endless memes we tag our friends in and stalking people we haven't spoken to in over a decade, Instagram is a treasure trove for discovering under-the-radar hair, makeup, and skincare brands. Chalk it up to us to being under the influence—or something. We'll usually flag interesting products for our archives, but they usually get pushed down and get lost among the cat videos from one of the twelve pet accounts we follow.

Luckily, Neiman Marcus has just made finding the best up-and-coming brands a lot easier with their Trending Beauty Shop. Available online and at Neiman Marcus's NorthPark Center outpost in Dallas, the shop contains over 650 of the best products you haven't heard of yet.

Some brands—like Ouai, Tocca, Lipstick Queen, and RMS Beauty—are likely pretty familiar, though among the massive 45-brand list, there are dozens we haven't heard about, and are more than eager to try. In compiling the items, lead buyer Kim D'Angelo hand-picked a list of vendors from social media, resulting in a healthy mix of color cosmetics, skincare, wellness oils, and fragrance.

Though the Trending Beauty Shop only exists in its physical form at the store's Dallas location, the retailer plans to roll out additional outposts next spring, which will be part of the existing cosmetics area, but stand out from it like some sort of millennial-focused oasis clad in natural wood, steel, and neon signgage ripe for Instagram. Here, we put together a list of the five products from the new section we're most excited to try out.

