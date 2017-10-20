You Can Now Score the Chicest Indie Beauty Expo Finds at Neiman Marcus 

Just like getting dragged by a friend to see some unheard of band at a dive bar, when it comes to beauty products bigger isn't always better. That's the reason why so many indie beauty brands have a cult-like following: their products are good, but without the automatic exposure that comes with getting stocked at Sephora, they're waiting to get discovered—and eventually become a household name.
That's exactly why Indie Beauty Expo exists. The annual event brings the best under-the-radar skincare, makeup, hair, and personal care brands to four cities—New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and London—under one roof so that beauty lovers can find their new favorite products and brands.
If you're nowhere near any of the cities where the expo takes place, Neiman Marcus is making it easier for you to get your hands on the indie beauty brands you've seen on social media, and those you don't know that exist—yet.
Launching today on neimanmarcus.com, Shop The Expo makes it easier to try the brands you would be able to discover in person at the expo. The assortment of products from 15 brands includes everything from Ellis Faas's cruelty-free foundation to Ranavat Botanicals's skincare products packed with botanicals sourced from Himalayan foothills to the New Zealand countryside.
Here, we've put together a list of the five products we're most excited about coming to Neiman Marcus during its Shop The Expo event.
-
1. Pour Moi Desert Day Cream
Since no one's complexion is the same, we pick products based on our skin type, so it only makes sense that our skin's needs changed based on climate, too. That's exactly the M.O. behind Pour Moi's climate-based day cream. The brand offers four different options including this one for dry desert locales, where skin tends to be exposed to stronger winds and UV/UVA rays.
$35
-
2. Ellis Faas Skin Veil Foundation
Spiked with vitamins C and E, this mineral foundation wears like a second skin. It also adds a radiant glow that rivals an Instagram filter to every complexion.
$90
-
3. Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil
An apple a day might keep the doctor away, but applying a plum facial oil everyday will restore and refresh skin. Packed with antioxidants, omega fatty acids, and nourishing polyphenols, this multitasking oil targets fine lines, wrinkles, and dryness.
$72
-
4. Sapphro New Paradigm Concealer
Created by Emmy Award-winning makeup artist Joann Fowler, this line of vegan makeup products actually perform. We love the concealer that's formulated with natural ingredients because although it's super-pigmented, it doesn't settle into fine lines.
$32
-
5. Ranavat Botanics Eternal Reign Detoxifying Masque
This skincare line inspired by ancient Indian traditions sources the botanicals used in its products from various locales across the world including the New Zealand countryside and the Himalayan foothills. This detox mask targets signs of aging by nourishing skin with minerals and antioxidants that promote cell regeneration.
$65