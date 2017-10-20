You Can Now Score the Chicest Indie Beauty Expo Finds at Neiman Marcus 

Just like getting dragged by a friend to see some unheard of band at a dive bar, when it comes to beauty products bigger isn't always better. That's the reason why so many indie beauty brands have a cult-like following: their products are good, but without the automatic exposure that comes with getting stocked at Sephora, they're waiting to get discovered—and eventually become a household name.

That's exactly why Indie Beauty Expo exists. The annual event brings the best under-the-radar skincare, makeup, hair, and personal care brands to four cities—New York, Los Angeles, Dallas, and London—under one roof so that beauty lovers can find their new favorite products and brands.

If you're nowhere near any of the cities where the expo takes place, Neiman Marcus is making it easier for you to get your hands on the indie beauty brands you've seen on social media, and those you don't know that exist—yet.

Launching today on neimanmarcus.com, Shop The Expo makes it easier to try the brands you would be able to discover in person at the expo. The assortment of products from 15 brands includes everything from Ellis Faas's cruelty-free foundation to Ranavat Botanicals's skincare products packed with botanicals sourced from Himalayan foothills to the New Zealand countryside.

Here, we've put together a list of the five products we're most excited about coming to Neiman Marcus during its Shop The Expo event.