Happy Birthday, Neil Patrick Harris! See His Cutest Family Photos

Happy birthday, Neil Patrick Harris! The How I Met Your Mother star turns 44 years old today, and from his booming career to his adorable family, the actor seems to be living his best life. Since wrapping up work on the hit sitcom in 2014, Harris has had roles in Gone Girl, American Horror Story, and Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events as the terrifying Count Olaf.
And we can’t forget his Broadway career. While he stepped down from his four-time hosting gig at the Tony Awards last year, Harris’s roles in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Proof, and even Cabaret prove he’s a force to be reckoned with on-stage as well as on-screen.
But perhaps the actor’s favorite role requires a little less hair and makeup: 6-year-old twins Harper and Gideon know him simply as dad. The star wed David Burtka in 2014, and their Instagram accounts are treasure troves filled with sweet snaps of their adorable family.
RELATED: Neil Patrick Harris Had the Sweetest Birthday Message for Husband David Burtka
Whether they are going on food tours, setting up lemonade stands, or enjoying tea at the Plaza, this fun-loving foursome always puts a smile on our faces. In honor of Harris’s 44th birthday, join us in taking a look at his cutest family photos.
What the flip?!? The Leprechauns trashed our house. Gideon and Harper were far from pleased by all this Irish mischief. Toilet paper everywhere. Cushions upended. Dining room chairs in a pile. iPad taped to the chandelier. Whiskey drank. The rapscallions wrote their response to the kids' video in potatoes. See for yourself! #begosh #begorrah