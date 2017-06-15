Happy Birthday, Neil Patrick Harris! See His Cutest Family Photos

Happy birthday, Neil Patrick Harris! The How I Met Your Mother star turns 44 years old today, and from his booming career to his adorable family, the actor seems to be living his best life. Since wrapping up work on the hit sitcom in 2014, Harris has had roles in Gone Girl, American Horror Story, and Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events as the terrifying Count Olaf.

And we can’t forget his Broadway career. While he stepped down from his four-time hosting gig at the Tony Awards last year, Harris’s roles in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Proof, and even Cabaret prove he’s a force to be reckoned with on-stage as well as on-screen.

But perhaps the actor’s favorite role requires a little less hair and makeup: 6-year-old twins Harper and Gideon know him simply as dad. The star wed David Burtka in 2014, and their Instagram accounts are treasure troves filled with sweet snaps of their adorable family.

Whether they are going on food tours, setting up lemonade stands, or enjoying tea at the Plaza, this fun-loving foursome always puts a smile on our faces. In honor of Harris’s 44th birthday, join us in taking a look at his cutest family photos.

Harper and Gideon taking in the @veuveclicquot Polo Classic. #shady A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jun 3, 2017 at 2:19pm PDT

Happy #dayafternationalsiblingsday to my favorite two twins. Photo by @dbelicious. A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 11, 2017 at 1:26pm PDT

Happy Valentine's Day from these two bundles of love! #cupids A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:52am PST

Snow days mean SNOW CONES!!! A post shared by David Burtka (@dbelicious) on Feb 9, 2017 at 6:38am PST

Nothing like a Disney breakfast!! A post shared by David Burtka (@dbelicious) on Dec 28, 2016 at 8:43am PST

The kids made $40 selling popcorn, cookies and lemonade. Super proud of them. We are sending it to the @aspca Neil I said we triple the amount to help poor animals in need. They deserve a small present right? A photo posted by David Burtka (@dbelicious) on Jun 9, 2016 at 6:57am PDT

Happy Birthday, @dbelicious. I'm honored to be your husband, and so grateful that you are a father to our children. I suspect this will be your best year yet. Xo A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on May 29, 2016 at 2:38pm PDT

Had a great time with the family today experiencing @harlemeatup. Loved tasting all of the food that Harlem has to offer. Delicious eats, tasty drinks. Proud to be living in the neighborhood. #HarelmEatUp @dbelicious A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on May 22, 2016 at 1:17pm PDT

Fun afternoon lunch with Gideon. How amazing is @eatalyusa ?!? Spectacular and delicious! #tunacrudo #razorclams #yum A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on May 14, 2016 at 4:03pm PDT

Happy St. Patrick's Day from NPH, David, and these two leprechauns. (Photo by @dbelicious) #blarney A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Mar 17, 2016 at 11:22am PDT

Yesterday the family went on a walking tour of Greenwich Village restaurants, courtesy of @foodsofnytours. Good times had by all, especially when cookies were involved. @dbelicious A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Mar 14, 2016 at 9:55am PDT

Yesterday I filmed a secret thing that I can't discuss, but it was filmed at the Plaza Hotel. When we wrapped, they let us stay in a fancy penthouse suite and have tea in the Palm Court. The kids were blown away (as was I). Thanks, @theplazahotel, for spoiling my children. #eloise A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Mar 12, 2016 at 4:00pm PST

Oyster lunch with the kids is so much fun!!! #valentine-treat A photo posted by David Burtka (@dbelicious) on Feb 14, 2016 at 6:57pm PST

Pre-school Valentine's Day prep with @dbelicious and the Wonder Twins. #ABCs #penmanshipstruggles A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Feb 9, 2016 at 5:36pm PST

Breakfast in bed, made by these two beauties! Snow is falling outside, David smiling beside me. Wow, what a wonderful way to wake up! #grateful A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jan 23, 2016 at 4:55am PST

Earlier today, prepping for Thanksgiving dinner. Teaching our children both cooking and, apparently, biology. #thankful A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Nov 26, 2015 at 3:10pm PST

Took the family to Cancun last week for some much needed, post Best Time Ever recuperation. Thanks @palaceresorts for treating us all so well! #moonpalace #sun #rum #swim #morerum A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Nov 21, 2015 at 9:59am PST

A long time ago in a Halloween far, far away.... A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 31, 2015 at 1:54pm PDT

#love A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 28, 2015 at 9:45am PDT

Happy 5th birthday to Gideon and Harper, the two greatest kids in all the land! (Cakes created and decorated by their fathers) A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 12, 2015 at 7:01pm PDT

Just got home from LA, shooting a very ambitious opening sequence for @besttimeevernph and these two incrediblamazing kids are waiting for me. #grateful A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Aug 29, 2015 at 4:45pm PDT

I wholeheartedly concur with the sentiment on Gideon's shirt. #proud #Provincetown A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Aug 18, 2015 at 4:02pm PDT

Loving spending time with the family in the Hamptons. Apparently Harper thinks she can fly. A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jul 22, 2015 at 6:20pm PDT

Went to a farm and picked raspberries and sugar snap peas. Gideon wanted to stay all day long. Harper wanted to eat and be gone. #grateful A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jul 11, 2015 at 9:18pm PDT

Partnering with @Amazon Prime AND having a hubba hubby that knows his way around the kitchen = stress-free shopping and more time spent together. It's win/win/win/win. #PrimeLiving www.amazon.com/primeliving A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jul 11, 2015 at 8:41am PDT

HAPY 4TH OF JULY! A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jul 4, 2015 at 7:36pm PDT

We went clamming on the shores of East Hampton! Such fun, scored a bucketload. Chef/Daddy David took them and made a delicious pasta dinner. #delicious #grateful A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jul 2, 2015 at 7:27pm PDT

Love wins. A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jun 26, 2015 at 6:22pm PDT

For today only, Gideon and Harper's dance class allows them to wear a costume of their choosing. #BestSwanLakeEver A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on May 21, 2015 at 1:39pm PDT

Today is the perfect day for ICE CREAM!! #sprinkles A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on May 9, 2015 at 1:13pm PDT

Gideon and Harper giving model poses in their new Keith Haring duds from the Gap. #awesome #whysoserious #soldout A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 10, 2015 at 6:28am PDT

Happy Easter from the Burtka-Harris bunnies and one lil' chick! A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 5, 2015 at 3:10pm PDT

Even though it's raining, the warm weather of NYC makes for a very #GoodFriday. Enjoy your weekend! A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 3, 2015 at 9:44am PDT

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Look out for leprechauns! A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Mar 17, 2015 at 9:17am PDT

Friday Night Movie Night. Best dates ever. #WildKrats #sleepingFred #immunityidol A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Mar 13, 2015 at 4:46pm PDT

Fashionis-tots. A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Mar 8, 2015 at 2:26pm PDT

Of the thousand reasons why I'm glad to be home, these two are tied for #1 (being crushed by Kong is tied for last). #grateful A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Mar 6, 2015 at 6:42am PST

Christmas Eve dinner at Babbo. Traditional Feast of the Seven Fishes. Delicious! Gideon and Harper are in holiday heaven. Thanks, Mario. #joy A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 24, 2014 at 5:13pm PST

David and Gideon are digging these Disney days, too. Great @waltdisneyworld memories all around..! A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 1, 2014 at 3:07pm PST

Having a great time in @waltdisneyworld hosting the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT. Harper is in heaven..! A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 1, 2014 at 3:04pm PST

Happy Thanksgiving! I'm super thankful for all of the blessings in my life, especially these three. A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Nov 27, 2014 at 8:52am PST

Happy Halloween from Gotham City!! A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 31, 2014 at 2:33pm PDT

One of the kids' birthday presents was a magic set! GAH! Like father, like twins. A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 13, 2014 at 8:12am PDT

I couldn't be more in love with my family. Any reports to the contrary are woefully mistaken. #grateful A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Aug 15, 2014 at 10:10am PDT

Best friends. A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Aug 1, 2014 at 5:00pm PDT

Been having a wonderful Easter Sunday with @DavidBurtka and my two favorite bunnies. A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Apr 20, 2014 at 11:48am PDT

Good to have the family all together again. A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Mar 7, 2014 at 8:14am PST

Beauty and the Four Beasts A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Dec 1, 2013 at 8:21pm PST

Harper and Gideon at the premiere of Frozen. Wardrobe provided by Little @MarcJacobs, eyewear provided by RealD 3D. :) A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Nov 21, 2013 at 12:04pm PST

Our costumes for the Halloween carnival at the kids' preschool yesterday. But 10/31 will be frighteningly different..! @DavidBurtka came up with both themes/costumes. He's amazing. A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Oct 20, 2013 at 9:52am PDT

First day of preschool! Look at what the teachers actually have in store for them... #socrazy A photo posted by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Jul 10, 2013 at 1:02pm PDT