Happy Birthday, Neil Patrick Harris! See His Cutest Family Photos
BY: Olivia Bahou
June 15, 2017 @ 11:00 AM

Happy birthday, Neil Patrick Harris! The How I Met Your Mother star turns 44 years old today, and from his booming career to his adorable family, the actor seems to be living his best life. Since wrapping up work on the hit sitcom in 2014, Harris has had roles in Gone Girl, American Horror Story, and Netflix's A Series of Unfortunate Events as the terrifying Count Olaf.

And we can’t forget his Broadway career. While he stepped down from his four-time hosting gig at the Tony Awards last year, Harris’s roles in Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Proof, and even Cabaret prove he’s a force to be reckoned with on-stage as well as on-screen.

But perhaps the actor’s favorite role requires a little less hair and makeup: 6-year-old twins Harper and Gideon know him simply as dad. The star wed David Burtka in 2014, and their Instagram accounts are treasure troves filled with sweet snaps of their adorable family.

Whether they are going on food tours, setting up lemonade stands, or enjoying tea at the Plaza, this fun-loving foursome always puts a smile on our faces. In honor of Harris’s 44th birthday, join us in taking a look at his cutest family photos.

Harper and Gideon taking in the @veuveclicquot Polo Classic. #shady

Happy #dayafternationalsiblingsday to my favorite two twins. Photo by @dbelicious.

Happy Valentine's Day from these two bundles of love! #cupids

Snow days mean SNOW CONES!!!

Nothing like a Disney breakfast!!

Happy St. Patrick's Day from NPH, David, and these two leprechauns. (Photo by @dbelicious) #blarney

Oyster lunch with the kids is so much fun!!! #valentine-treat

Pre-school Valentine's Day prep with @dbelicious and the Wonder Twins. #ABCs #penmanshipstruggles

A long time ago in a Halloween far, far away....

#love

I wholeheartedly concur with the sentiment on Gideon's shirt. #proud #Provincetown

Loving spending time with the family in the Hamptons. Apparently Harper thinks she can fly.

HAPY 4TH OF JULY!

Love wins.

For today only, Gideon and Harper's dance class allows them to wear a costume of their choosing. #BestSwanLakeEver

Today is the perfect day for ICE CREAM!! #sprinkles

Gideon and Harper giving model poses in their new Keith Haring duds from the Gap. #awesome #whysoserious #soldout

Happy Easter from the Burtka-Harris bunnies and one lil' chick!

Even though it's raining, the warm weather of NYC makes for a very #GoodFriday. Enjoy your weekend!

Happy St. Patrick's Day! Look out for leprechauns!

Friday Night Movie Night. Best dates ever. #WildKrats #sleepingFred #immunityidol

Fashionis-tots.

David and Gideon are digging these Disney days, too. Great @waltdisneyworld memories all around..!

Having a great time in @waltdisneyworld hosting the Candlelight Processional at EPCOT. Harper is in heaven..!

Happy Thanksgiving! I'm super thankful for all of the blessings in my life, especially these three.

Happy Halloween from Gotham City!!

One of the kids' birthday presents was a magic set! GAH! Like father, like twins.

I couldn't be more in love with my family. Any reports to the contrary are woefully mistaken. #grateful

Best friends.

Been having a wonderful Easter Sunday with @DavidBurtka and my two favorite bunnies.

Good to have the family all together again.

Beauty and the Four Beasts

First day of preschool! Look at what the teachers actually have in store for them... #socrazy

Twins.

