NBC Launches Program to Hire More Female Directors in Television 

Calling all female television directors: NBC has good news for you.

The network has partnered with acclaimed Mad Men and Homeland director Lesli Linka Glatter to launch a new program that's designed to give female directors more opportunities in television.

The initiative—appropriately named Female Forward—will give 10 female directors the chance to shadow up to three episodes of an NBC program, and then helm at least one episode afterwards.

"It shouldn't be harder for our daughters to direct than for our sons. It should be an equal playing field,” said Glatter in a statement to Buzzfeed. “I'm truly optimistic that...we can actually make a difference. A program like this is a game changer and it’s an honor to be a part of it.”

Female Forward was created with NBC President Jennifer Salke. NBC announced the program during the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Thursday, but it won't actually launch until NBC's 2018-2019 TV season.

Still, with only 17.1 percent of TV episodes being directed by women during the 2015-2016 TV season according to Variety, it sounds like this program can't come soon enough.