7 Celebs You Had No Idea Were Middle Children, in Honor of National Middle Child Day

If you're a middle child (like me!), you know that meeting another middle child like yourself almost produces an instant bond that can't be messed with. We've been through the same trials and tribulations, and we know the same hardships—and sometimes benefits—of being stuck in the middle. Coming second means your older brother or sister has already paved the way, and nothing you do will ever shock your parents quite as much. But, it also means you'll never be as cute as your younger sibling (sigh). Well, luckily, there's a day for us.
Today is National Middle Child Day, and we're celebrating with seven celebs you had no idea were middle children. Keep reading to see them all.
Sarah Jessica Parker:
Julia Roberts:
Chris Hemsworth:
Katy Perry:
Jennifer Lopez:
Owen Wilson: