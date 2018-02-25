Natalie Portman Reflects on the Time's Up Movement: "I Have 100 Stories"

The Time's Up movement has had a powerful impact on many people, both in Hollywood and other industries. For actress Natalie Portman, the initiative made her rethink her time in the entertainment industry, leading her to realize how frequently she was subjected to inappropriate advances.

In a new interview with Porter magazine, the 36-year-old actress explained that she “went from thinking, ‘I don’t have a story’ to ‘Oh, wait, I have 100 stories.'”

Portman elaborated, saying she initially viewed these interactions as part of the industry's process: "I think a lot of people are having these reckonings with themselves, of things that we just took for granted as like, this is part of the process.”

Jun Sato/WireImage

The Black Swan star recalled one incident in particular, where she was made to feel incredibly uncomfortable by a movie producer. She noted that she was invited to travel on his private plane, only to realize it was just the two of them and there was only one bed.

“It was just the two of us, and only one bed was made up,” she told the source. “Nothing happened, I was not assaulted. I did make a point of saying, ‘This does not make me feel comfortable,’ and that was respected. But that was super not okay, you know? That was really unacceptable and manipulative. I was scared."

#timesup A post shared by Natalie Portman (@natalieportman) on Jan 7, 2018 at 2:11pm PST

Working alongside hundreds of other women in Hollywood, Portman has been a strong advocate of the Time's Up movement since its launch at the beginning of the year. She actually joined Instagram just so she could spread the message to more people—now that's dedication!

However, she's not just spreading the word about Time's Up online. The internet heralded her candor at the Golden Globes, where she unabashedly called out the all-male list of nominees while presenting the award for Best Director.

We think it's safe to say Portman will continue to be a leader of this important social movement for years to come.