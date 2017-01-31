Pregnant Natalie Portman Gets "Food Availability" Anxiety but Deals Like This

With her due date fast approaching, the expectant Natalie Portman is admitting that she is one hungry mama-to-be.

On Monday, the glowing Jackie star, who has made the awards season and film festival rounds while pregnant with her second child, made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! where she dished about how she deals with "food availability" anxiety prior to outings.

The Academy Award winner, who welcomed son Aleph in 2011 with her husband Benjamin Millepied, admitted that she's happy to get special pregnancy treatment when it's "cutting in the bathroom line," but that the hunger pang situation gives her a little stress.

"I feel like I get a little panicky about food availability. Like, if I'm going somewhere, I'm like, 'Will they have something that I will want to eat at that point?' So before I go anywhere, I'll have a plate of pancakes or, like, a veggie burger or whatever, just to be prepared," the expectant actress revealed to the host.

For example, at Sunday night's SAG Awards the 35-year-old took action beforehand to be sure she wouldn't be hungry during the ceremony. When Kimmel asked they'd provided food for her, the Star Wars alum replied: "They did, but I preemptively ate so I didn't need to eat."

"That's smart: preemptive eating. That could be a new diet plan," the host joked.

Watch Portman talk baby prep and attending the Oscars while pregnant (again!) by clicking on the video at top.