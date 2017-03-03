Natalie Portman Welcomes Her Second Child with Benjamin Millepied

Stefania D'Alessandro/WireImage
March 3, 2017 @ 4:00 PM
by: Olivia Bahou

Congratulations, Natalie Portman! The Oscar winner welcomed her second child with husband Benjamin Millepied, a daughter named Amalia, according to People. Luckily for these two busy parents, their son Aleph is already 5 years old—the perfect age to start helping out with their little newborn.

“Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on Feb. 22,” her rep told People. “Mother and baby are happy and healthy.”

Portman revealed her second pregnancy September, stepping out at the Venice Film Festival in a gorgeous white one-shoulder Dior gown that showcased her growing bump and then confirming the news to People.

John Rasimus / Barcroft Media via Getty

The 35-year-old met her husband, Millepied, on the set of her Academy Award-winning movie, Black Swan. The duo wed in August 2012 in a private ceremony in California.

VIDEO: Natalie Portman's Maternity Style

While promoting films like Jackie and Planetarium, Portman gave us plenty of opportunities to see her stunning maternity style the second time around. From chic Chanel tweed minis to bump-hugging floral numbers, this star knows how to stay fashionable while accentuating her changing bod.

RELATED: Pregnant Natalie Portman Is Pretty in Pink at a Hillary Clinton Campaign Event

In honor of her exciting baby news, we’re taking a look back at her best maternity style from her second pregnancy. Congratulations to the happy family!

