Natalie Portman and America Ferrera Were the Cutest Couple on the Golden Globes Red Carpet

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel looked amazing at the Golden Globes, but the married couple wasn’t the only adorable duo to walk the red carpet together. Two of the founders and major supporters of the Time’s Up movement, Natalie Portman and America Ferrera, arrived together at Sunday night’s award show and walked the carpet in solidarity.

Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

Before the show even started, Ferrera, who is pregnant with her first child, posted a photo to Instagram of her date arriving to pick her up and striking the perfect prom pose. “My gentlewoman of a date [Natalie Portman] came all the way to the door for me. How ladies do #TIMESUP #WHYWEWEARBLACK,” she wrote on Instagram.

Portman also shared a video explaining why she’s wearing black. “Today I wear black to be in solidarity with all people who have suffered discrimination, harassment, abuse in the workplace. Time’s up on the imbalance of power. Let’s make our workplaces look more like our world,” she said in a video before slipping into her black Dior Haute Couture Golden Globes dress.

#timesup A post shared by Natalie Portman (@nportmanofficial) on Jan 7, 2018 at 2:11pm PST

PHOTOS: See All the Celebrity Looks from the 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet

Christopher Polk/NBC/Getty Images

The duo then walked the red carpet together, joining up with more powerful women to take photos together, including Jessica Chastain, Octavia Spencer, Emma Stone, and Billie Jean King.

We’re so on board with this power pairing.