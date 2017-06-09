Happy Birthday, Natalie Portman! Relive Her Best-Ever Red Carpet Moments

Happy birthday, Natalie Portman! The Black Swan star turns 36 years old today, and she has come a long way since her big-screen debut at the age of just 13. To date, the actress has won an Oscar, two Golden Globes, and a SAG Award for her thrilling performances, and we’re wishing we could give Portman a trophy for her memorable red carpet moments as well.

After shaking up Hollywood as a young teenager in Léon: The Professional, she landed a role as Padmé in the Star Wars franchise, landing her a spot on many a red carpet. And the young star definitely lived up to our expectations, making a splash in stunning sheer gowns and figure-hugging sheaths. Watch seven of her most breathtaking red carpet moments in the video below.

Fashion houses took notice, with Portman landing a deal as the new face in Dior in 2010. Her Miss Dior campaign ads are nothing short of stunning, from her gorgeous gowns to her perfectly winged eyeliner.

In honor of her 36th birthday, join us in taking a look back at the fashionable mom’s best red carpet moments through the years.