Natalie Portman to Present at the 2018 Golden Globes

Is 2018 the year of Natalie Portman?

InStyle can exclusively confirm that the 36-year-old Oscar and Golden Globe winner will take the stage as a presenter at the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. Portman has previously taken home two Globes for her performances in Closer and Black Swan, and most recently was nominated for her performance in 2016's Jackie. She also stars in Annihilation, out next month.

Of course, the household name and face of Miss Dior made headlines recently as an activist in support of Time’s Up. She joined Instagram earlier this week to support the organization, which works to fight for safety and equality in the workplace.

"Time’s up on silence. Time’s up on waiting. Time’s up on tolerating discrimination, harassment or abuse. Sign the solidarity letter & donate to the @TIMESUPNOW Legal Defense Fund," she wrote in the caption of her first post.

The movement is a direct response to the sexual harassment stories that arose at the end of 2017, and many Hollywood stars are poised to hit the red carpet at the 2018 Globes in black as a form of protest against harassment. So will Portman join the cause? Our guess is that there’s no doubt about it.

Check out the full list of confirmed presenters here, follow the Golden Globes on Twitter (@goldenglobes), and catch the 75th annual show, hosted by Seth Meyers, live on NBC on Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET.