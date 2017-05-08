Are These Stranger Things Co-Stars Dating in Real Life?

At Sunday night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, Zendaya’s stunning Zuhair Murad dress wasn’t the only thing that got people talking. The cast of Netflix’s Stranger Things was on-hand to accept the award for Show of the Year, and two co-stars looked particularly cozy.

Natalia Dyer, who plays Nancy Wheeler, and Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan Byers, posed for pictures together in coordinating rocker chic looks. Dyer wore a black mini and leather jacket, while Heaton tucked a graphic tee into beige chinos, pairing the look with a navy blazer.

Getty

The two were also seated side by side during the show, looked mighty confortable as they posed for photos.

VIDEO: 7 Things to Know About Stranger Things Star Natalia Dyer

So are these two Hollywood’s next big couple, or is their relationship as confusing as Nancy and Jonathan’s on the show? The two have dodged the question by reporters, while they have been spotted touching down at the airport together. Heaton makes a few appearances on her Instagram account, while she is almost as frequently pictured on his.

As for whether these two are a thing, we’re going to leave this photobooth clip here:

RELATED: See All the Stars on the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Red Carpet

Let’s just say it’s complicated.