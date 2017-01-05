How One Designer Went from Making Coffee to Taking Over the Industry

New year, new designer shake-ups! Chloé is the latest to garner buzz about a creative changing of the guard, as Natacha Ramsay-Levi is set to take her place as the iconic French fashion house's new creative director, according to a Reuters report.

Ramsay-Levi is currently second-in-command to Louis Vuitton Creative Director Nicolas Ghesquière, which means there will be changes at both brands. Previously, she worked with Ghesquière for more than a decade when he helmed Balenciaga, starting with a 2002 internship that had her "cook coffee and sort documents," as told to Germany's Interview. This is just the latest in the industry's musical chairs game, which saw a lot of change in 2016 at Balenciaga, Hugo Boss, and Yves Saint Laurent.

There's absolutely no telling exactly what the design maven's new direction will be for Chloé—and whether she'll even go for something altogether different at all—but this means that the high-fashion loving world will absolutely have all eyes on the house this year. As long as her fresh projection is successful and retail-friendly, there's absolutely no reason why that shouldn't result in a lift for sales.

Should Ramsay-Levi really secure the coveted role, she will be taking over from the brand's current creative director, Clare Waight Keller. The entire reason for this shift is that her contract ends in March and Waight Keller has purportedly decided not to renew it. According to Reuters sources, her commute between London and Paris after a move with her family to the former this summer has proven to be difficult. She joined Chloé back in 2011.

According to Reuters, rumors are also circling about Ghesquière's future at Louis Vuitton, with whispers that he may end his work at the house before his contract is up in 2018. Just last year, the fashion phenom revealed that he one day wanted to create his own label on French television channel, Canal Plus.