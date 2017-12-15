Here's the Exclusive Code You Need to Score Some Freebies From Nars

The holiday season is just getting started, but the gifts are already rolling in. If you're a beauty junkie like us, now is the perfect time to build your collection thanks to our friends at Nars. While you're getting your holiday shopping done for all of your makeup-obsessed friends, you can score some freebies for yourself, too.

All you need to do is make a purchase of $75—grab a tube of the Radiant Longwear Foundation ($49; narscosmetics.com) and some Radiant Creamy Concealer ($30; narscosmetics.com) and you're done, honey. But before checking out, make sure you enter our exclusive promo code NARSPARTY. You'll receive four free goodies. Nars will give you a Velvet Lip Glide in Le Palace, Shine Control Primer, a Velvet Shadow Stick in Oaxaca, and a cute NARSissist Mirror.

VIDEO: This Nars Blush Looks Good on Legit Every Skin Tone

We know, this is really a good one. So get to it. This deal will sadly be over at the end of December 31.