Narciso Rodriguez Recreates His Best Dresses To Celebrate 20 Years of Sexiness

Let’s talk about Narciso Rodriguez.

Known for designing unarguably the chicest wedding dress of all time for Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, the designer was basically an instant success. He held positions at Anne Klein, Calvin Klein, TSE, and Cerruti in Paris, before he launched his first women’s ready to wear collection in 1997. That same year, he was also named design director of Loewe.

And 20 years later, he shows no signs of stopping. He may have taken last season off to hang with his newborn twins, but he’s back, and he is ready to celebrate.

For Fall 2018, Rodriguez will be hosting a small presentation in place of a large-scale traditional runway show. But don’t let the intimacy of the event fool you. He’s got a few tricks up his very perfectly fitted sleeves.

In honor of the brand’s momentous birthday, Rodriguez teamed up with his longtime retail partner, Barneys New York, to create a nine-piece capsule collection of his greatest dresses from the past two decades. Simple, sexy, and ridiculously flattering, the pieces are all undeniably Narciso: from the cutouts to the necklines to the muted colorways. Yes, they're investment pieces with prices ranging from $1,995 to $3,495. But can you really put a price tag on something so iconic?

The collection is available at select Barneys stores and on Barneys.com.