Naomi Watts Shares Touching Tribute to Former Boyfriend Heath Ledger

It’s a sad day in Hollywood as friends, family, and colleagues remember Heath Ledger 10 years after his tragic death at the age of 28.

Fellow Aussie and the Oscar winner’s former girlfriend and close friend, Naomi Watts, took to Instagram to share a sweet message about the late actor. “Thinking about this beautiful soul today. 10 years ago he left this world. He was a true original. Heart always on his sleeve, with the most powerful charisma, strength, humor, and talent. I will never forget his gentle spirit.” she captioned a black-and-white image of Ledger.

Getty Images

Heath’s sister, Kate, recently told Who that her family keeps his memory live with frequent visits to Michelle Williams’s and his 12-year-old daughter, Matilda. “We keep in constant contact with Michelle and Matilda and visit frequently,” she shared. “She is an amazing girl and a source of delight to us all.”

We’re thinking of you and your incredible legacy today, Heath.