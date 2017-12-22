Naomi Watts and Her Sons Pose in Matching Onesies for Their "Cheeseball" Christmas Card

Naomi Watts is full of holiday cheer this season and, like Santa Claus, she's choosing to share that with the world.

The actress and her two sons, Alexander "Sasha," 10, and Samuel "Kai," 9, wore matching striped onesie pajamas and posed in front of a decorated tree in her latest Instagram posted Thursday—and the three of them could not look more psyched about the festivities.

The card itself says "Happy Holidays! From us cheeseballs, Naomi, Sasha, & Kai," but Watts added to the sentiment in a caption.

"HAPPY, HAPPY HOLIDAYS to everyone!! Wishing for a fantastic 2018," she wrote.

The trio cuddled the family dog Bob close. Watts matched her eldest son's onesie, while Samuel wore a candy cane-like red and white set.

Watts shares Sasha and Kai with her ex, Liev Schreiber, but the two remain on great terms.

“We’re parents together, so we’ll be together for the rest of our lives no matter what,” Schreiber told CBS This Morning in a recent interview. “We’re very close. Hopefully, that never changes, and I don’t think it will.”