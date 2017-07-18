Naomi Watts Is Dating Her Gypsy Co-Star IRL

BY: Lara Walsh
July 18, 2017 @ 10:00 AM

Naomi Watts's onscreen romance has moved beyond Netflix, to streets of New York City.

After Page Six first reported that the actress and her Gypsy co-star Billy Crudup were spotted getting cozy while grabbing lunch together in the Big Apple over the weekend, a source has confirmed to People on Tuesday that the pair are an IRL couple.

Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup
Alison Cohen Rosa/Netflix/Universal Television/NBCU Photobank

An witness initially reported that the duo—who play husband and wife on the streaming service's new drama—appeared smitten while grabbing lunch in Tribeca. They "looked happy and were laughing a lot, then left again holding hands," the person told Page Six.

The Mulholland Drive star split from longtime partner Liev Shreiber back in September, after 11 years together. They share two sons, 10-year-old Sasha and 8-year-old Sammy.

