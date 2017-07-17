Naomi Watts Almost Starred in Big Little Lies Alongside BFF Nicole Kidman

More than three months have passed since Big Little Lies's last episode aired but talks of the story and a possible second season continue to swirl. And some momentous news has just surfaced about the show's first season: Naomi Watts almost had a role.

The Twin Peaks actress revealed the discussions she had with Nicole Kidman—BFFs and BLL co-producer—about the hit HBO drama to The Guardian. "We talked about doing that together," she stated. "I might have been in it."

Our minds are blown. That would have been another powerhouse actress added to the cast, which already starred co-producer Reese Witherspoon, Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz.

Happy Birthday to this beautiful woman. A remarkable human who gives so much love and spirit to all those around her. My friend, I am so happy to have shared incredible experiences with you over the last 3 decades. May there be many more to come... 🍾🎉🎈😍🎂💥👯💃🏻🌹 A post shared by Naomi Watts (@naomiwatts) on Jun 20, 2017 at 5:18am PDT

Watts didn't give any more details about exactly what she and Kidman were thinking, but we can safely assume that the latter would have taken one of the leading ladies in the show. She remarked that the series ended up being "so good" just the way it was, but our minds are definitely imagining who Watts would've played if she had come on board.

Naturally, Watts was busy at the same time Big Little Lies was filming, as well as during the time the show hit the small screen. She starred in and executive produced Netflix show Gypsy, starred in the Twin Peaks revival, and has three movies coming up—including Ophelia with Daisy Ridley and Clive Owen.

We're sure Watts and Kidman will make something amazing together in the near future. For now, we're patiently awaiting more Big Little Lies news.