Naomi Campbell Condemns Russian Designer Ulyana Sergeenko for Racist Note

Naomi Campbell led the charge against Russian couture designer Ulyana Sergeenko, after a racist note she sent blogger and street style star Miroslava Duma went viral earlier this week.

In the midst of the glitz and glamour of Paris Couture Week, Sergeenko sent Duma, who was in town to see her show, a handwritten note addressed to "my n****s in Paris"—an apparent tone-deaf reference to a Kanye West song by the same name. Duma shared a photo of the note via Instagram stories on Monday, and all hell broke loose.

Julien M. Hekimian/Getty

Not surprisingly, the backlash to the casual use of the racial slur between two white women has been swift and powerful, with Campbell among the earliest voices to condemn Sergeenko. The British supermodel replied to the offensive note on Instagram along with a warning: "This better not be real."

Unfortunately it was real, and it was about to get worse. In a now-deleted Instagram post from Tuesday, Sergeenko attempted an apology: "Kanye West is one of my favorite musicians, and NP is one of my favorite songs, and yes, we call each other the N word sometimes when we want to believe that we are just as cool as these guys who sing it.”

racism in fashion shot // chaser!!! pic.twitter.com/Zo36nA9QjJ — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) January 23, 2018

Yikes!