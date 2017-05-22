Naomi Campbell Turns 47 Today! Here's Proof that the Supermodel Defies Aging

Naomi Campbell turns 47 years old today, but if you took one look at the supermodel on the 2017 Met Gala red carpet (above, right), you’d never know she was a day over 25. The star has dabbled in everything from modeling to clothing design and even acting (in the hit series Empire) but her gorgeous complexion and shiny locks haven’t changed a bit.

From an asymmetrical bob in the ‘80s to a sexy shag in the early 2000s, this multitalented star has proved that she can pull off just about any beauty look. In her mid 40s, Campbell has never looked better, proving that the only thing that has changed about her is her hair. Heck, she even walked the runway during fashion week this year in lingerie.

VIDEO: Naomi Campbell Reveals the Difference Between the Runway and the Red Carpet

In honor of her 47th birthday, we’re taking a look back at her beauty transformation over the years, from 1989 to today. Happy birthday, Naomi!