Naomi Campbell Is a Sexy '70s Goddess In Her Latest Cover Shoot

Naomi Campbell may have first burst onto the fashion scene over 25 years go, but the supermodel shows no signs of slowing down, delivering another gorgeous cover shoot for the UAE's Sorbet Magazine.

The shoot, inspired by '70s rock legend Patti Smith, has Campbell dressed in head to toe Burberry, and looking as flawless as ever. Shot by the model's friend and photographer Nico Bustos, Campbell poses in a boho headscarf, an unbuttoned shirtdress ($918; matchesfashion.com) and black booties ($925; net-a-porter.com).

Bustos and Campbell first worked together back in 2004, when he was shooting her for a cover spread in Spanish Vogue.

On the cover of the magazine, Campbell wears the same black booties and headscarf, but paired with a black Burberry cape.

We're seriously loving the boho vibes from this shoot, and we can't wait to test out the trend ourselves once warmer weather arrives!