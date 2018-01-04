This Naked Wedding Jumpsuit Is Perfect for the J.Lo-Obsessed Bride

You know how on Say Yes to the Dress a bride will request a super sexy wedding gown and there’s only like one they can show her because risqué wedding dresses aren’t really a thing? Well, I’m here to tell you that times have changed—A LOT.

Thanks to Barcelona-based designer Pronovias, the world now has a nearly nude bridal jumpsuit; the likes of which we’re sure naked dress fans Bella Hadid and Jennifer Lopez would approve of.

What makes the jumpsuit distinctly bridal is the careful placement of white floral appliques. According to Pronovias, the piece was crafted with “lace, chantilly, and more than 200 embroidered crystals” and took over 244 hours to make.

With news of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s rumored engagement making the rounds, we have a feeling a similar design may resurface—does this not scream Jenny from the Block?

Thrill-seeking brides, this one’s for you!