The Prettiest Nail Polish Shades to Match Meghan Markle’s Engagement Ring

Do you hear those wedding bells ringing? Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are officially engaged, and the Internet is full-on freaking out. Following the announcement of their engagement, Prince Harry and Markle took to the sunken garden at Kensington Palace to pose for pictures that will install a permanent smile on your face and to debut the ring for the very first time. You better bet cameras zoomed in on that sparkly stunner.

Designed by Prince Harry himself, the gorgeous ring consists of a gold band, a diamond from Botswana and two diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection. As you can see from Markle’s beautifully manicured fingers, she had the perfect polish in her arsenal to show off the beauty of the ring, but in the event she wants to switch things up, we took the liberty of picking out a few no-fail lacquer options.

From a little shimmer to opaque and timeless pink, these are the prettiest polish colors to show off that Royal ring.

