Katy Perry Did More Than "Kiss a Girl" 
Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
March 19, 2017 @ 12:45 PM
BY: Camryn Rabideau

Katy Perry may have had us all singing about kissing girls, but she admits that her own mindset wasn't always so open. At last night's Human Rights Campaign Gala in L.A., the 32-year-old songstress opened up about her religious upbringing and how music helped her to embrace a more inclusive mentality.

Perry was awarded the National Equality Award at the event on Saturday, and she looked stunning in a black-and-white Rasario gown. As she accepted the award, Perry talked about her childhood as "a gospel-singing girl raised in youth groups that were pro-conversion camps," according to E! News.

The "Roar" singer explained that when she started making music and sharing it with the world, she met amazing new people who helped change her mindset.

"I found my gift and my gift introduced me to people outside my bubble and my bubble started to burst," Perry said, according to E! News. "These people were nothing like I had been taught to fear. They were the most free, strong, kind, and inclusive people I have ever met."

Perry also admitted that she may have done more than kiss a girl: "I speak my truths, and I paint my fantasies into these little bite-size pop songs," she said. "For instance, 'I kissed a girl and I liked it.' Truth be told, I did more than that."

Kudos to Perry for keeping it real and spreading a positive message!

