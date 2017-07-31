MTV’s Iconic Moonman Has a New Gender Neutral Name

Apart from the outrageous red carpet fashion, lively performances, and sometimes surprising moments, like Madonna and Britney Spears kissing during a rendition of “Me Against the Music” in 2003, or Miley Cyrus’s twerk session with a foam finger a decade later, we can always count on a shiny silver statue to be handed out to each category winner.

Since 1984, the Moonman has been passed on to music icons, ranging from Taylor Swift to Prince, but this year, the award show signature will be referred to as a Moon Person. In a recent interview with The New York Times about MTV’s television comeback, the media brand’s president, Chris McCarthy, spoke about the statue’s recent gender neutral position.

“Why should it be a man?” he said. “It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.”

The Moonman’s change in moniker is just the first step towards a more gender fluid MTV. According to the interview, McCarthy revealed that the network is developing a reality show called “We Are They” about a group of young people who will televise their coming-of-age experiences, such as first loves and college, with all participants being gender-nonconforming.

It’s a bold move, but isn’t that what MTV’s history is all about?