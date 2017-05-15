Pregnant Women Will Finally Get the Commute They Deserve (Hopefully)

Courtesy is contagious!
The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), which manages public transportation in and around New York City, has a new pilot program that's adopting London’s method (what up, Kate M.) of giving pregnant women and disabled passengers a better shot at earning a seat on their crowded commute.
MTA's “Awareness Campaign” supplies those who desire to tip the scale in the subway’s competitive game of musical chairs, buttons which read either “Baby on Board” or “Please Offer Me a Seat.” They may not be the most humble of accessories, but when you’ve seen a man spread his legs the width of three people while a third-trimester mom-to-be struggles to grip the pole in front of her, it’s clear a change needs to be made.
The program, which began on Mother’s Day, is scheduled to run through Labor Day.
“Pregnant riders, seniors and those with disabilities often need seats more than others but their condition may not always be visible,” MTA Interim Executive Director Ronnie Hakim stated in a press release. "We hope this campaign will help their fellow riders to be more willing to offer them a seat without having to ask a personal question first.”
RELATED: Here’s Every Star Who Is Pregnant Right Now
If you feel you’re the ideal recipient of an MTA courtesy button, fill out a form here.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by GEICO. [MUSIC] Be careful of men, yes, yes especially after being kidnaped. Trying to become friends with a professor. Just stay positive. That's what I would say and that's what Kimmy does best. Welcome to first shoe Don't get involved in anymore cults. Tell me what it's like. I never went. [LAUGH] [BLANK_AUDIO] I think I would take us all out for some festive events. I feel like she's splurges at everything already. So the bar's pretty high and expensive. Clothes, shoes and a lot of travelling [MUSIC] Maybe better help. Because she doesn't pay Kimmy so maybe if she started paying Kimmy, that would be good. [LAUGH] A deluxe bunker, of course, that's an easy, like Cadillac bunker. [MUSIC] I worked at a Friendly's for about one hour, which is an ice cream chain. I was an intern at Upright Citizens Brigade, which Which is Amy Poehler's theater. [MUSIC] I don't think Tituss pays taxes. [LAUGH] So of course they're deductible cuz there's nothing, you can't deduct zero from zero. [LAUGH] [MUSIC] Well she definitely didn't make any money. Money in the bunker. I think she saved the reverend on electricity bills cuz they were cranking the crank for him the whole time. She's so frugal I think she probably would of saved the most. [MUSIC] Coinage. Life, well spent. Presented by Geico.