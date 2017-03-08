The Top 10 Most-Streamed Female Artists on Amazon Aren’t Who You Think

In honor of International Women’s Day, Amazon Music rounded up the most streamed female artists over the last year, and surprisingly, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift didn’t sit atop the list. Instead, Adele, Meghan Trainor, and Sia made the top three.

The Grammy winner in the top spot also had the most streamed song by a female artist, “Hello,” while Trainor’s “NO” came in second place. Other surprising additions to the list? Elle King, Ellie Goulding, and Norah Jones, who round out the end of the top ten.

Keep scrolling for the complete lists of top female artists on Amazon Music and Echo, plus the most listened-to songs of the year. In short: girls rule.

Top 10 Most-Streamed Female Artists:

Most Listened-To Female Artists on Echo:

Adele Taylor Swift Meghan Trainor Carrie Underwood Norah Jones Katy Perry Sia Ariana Grande Alessia Cara

Top 10 Most-Streamed Songs by Female Artists: