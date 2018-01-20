Women's March 2018: The Most Powerful Images from the  Protests

One year after the 2017 Women's March made history with millions of attendees worldwide, ladies (and gents!) in major cities across the U.S. are at it again. A host of follow-up Women's Marches are taking place all across the country this weekend (there was even one in Rome!), uniting people of all ages, races, and genders in the fight for human rights.

While titled the "Women's March," these events are much more all-encompassing, aiming to bring attention to not only reproductive rights and sexual harassment, but immigration reform, LGBTQ rights, racial equality, and other important issues. There dozens of events planned around the U.S. for Saturday and Sunday—you can find the full list of "Anniversary Events" on the Women's March website.

However, the biggest marches will likely take place in New York City, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles. Singer Halsey is scheduled to speak at the N.Y.C. March, while several big-name celebs, including Eva Longoria and Natalie Portman, will be making appearances in L.A.

Scroll down for some of the most powerful images from the marches, including actress and Harvey Weinstein accuser Asia Argento marching in Italy.

