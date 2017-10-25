Cold weather is just around the corner, and it's nearly time to take out our puffer coats. But as the temperatures drop and the winds pick up, are you making sure your four-legged family member is also staying warm?

Designer outerwear brand Moncler has partnered with Poldo Dog Couture in coming up with a line of adorable puffer jackets to keep Fido warm this winter.

VIDEO: 8 Lavish Gifts That Will Spoil Your Dog

There are two different models of outerwear in this mini-collection for your pup to choose from. The first is a waistcoat ($450) in the iconic fabric of the Moncler brand, nylon laqué, which comes in a range of colors from simple black to vibrant orange. The second piece is a jacquered knit piece ($370) with classic Norweigian designs, dubbing your pup the best-dressed canine at the dog park.

Courtesy of Moncler

The pieces in the collection may be a bit of a splurge for your furry friend, but isn't he worth it? The easy-to-move-in designs will allow him to play and walk freely, without looking like the kid in A Christmas Story.

Courtesy of Moncler

The capsule collection is selling out fast so hurry to moncler.com or a Moncler boutique quickly to get your hands (and paws) on the designer duds before they're gone.