Mom of the Boy Featured in H&M's Controversial Ad Speaks Out

On Monday, H&M sparked outrage across the web when an image of a child wearing a sweatshirt reading “Coolest Monkey in the Jungle” surfaced on their site.

Many celebrities spoke out against the photo—the boy who models the top is black—and singer The Weeknd, a frequent collaborator with the brand, said he has severed ties with H&M over the photo.

woke up this morning shocked and embarrassed by this photo. i’m deeply offended and will not be working with @hm anymore... pic.twitter.com/P3023iYzAb — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) January 8, 2018

H&M issued a statement to InStyle shortly after the star's tweet was posted, writing, "We completely understand and agree with his reaction to the image. We are deeply sorry that the picture was taken, and we also regret the actual print. We have removed the image from all our channels and the sweater is no longer for sale in our stores. We will also look into our internal routines to avoid such situations in the future. We will continue the discussion with The Weeknd and his team separately.”

On the same day, the fast-fashion company issued a lengthy apology.

In a twist, the mother of the boy in the ad is fine with the hoodie and its message, according to Complex. The outlet reported that Terry Mango took to social media to share her opinion. “That’s my son,” Mango responded in a thread. “av [sic] been to all photoshoots and this was not an exception, everyone is entitled to their opinion about this.”

When a fellow commenter asked Mango if she understood why people were angry about the photo, Mango wrote, “I really don’t understand but not coz [sic] am choosing not to because it’s not my way of thinking, sorry.”

In another instance, Mango urged people to “stop crying wolf.” She continued, “Am the mum and this is one of hundreds of outfits my son has modeled … stop crying wolf all the time, unnecessary issue.”