Happy Birthday, Molly Ringwald! See the Instagram Queen’s Best Selfies
February 18, 2017 @ 7:30 AM
BY: Olivia Bahou

From Sixteen Candles to The Breakfast Club, and Pretty in Pink, Molly Ringwald played leading roles in some of our favorite ‘80s films, and over three decades later, she’s still making her mark on Hollywood.

The actress, who turns 49 today, is known by the younger generation as Amy’s mom on The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Aunt Bailey in Jem and the Holograms. Last year, she made waves starring alongside James Franco and Alicia Silverstone in the crime drama King Cobra.

While she may be a busy mom of three, Ringwald still manages to find plenty of time for social media. Her Instagram account is filled with sweet family moments, wanderlust-worthy locales, and stunning selfies.

In honor of her birthday, take a look back at some of her most stunning self-portraits.

Amazing day with my campaign buddies. #hrc

A post shared by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on

Night out in Tribeca #kingcobra #premiere #tribecafilmfestival

A post shared by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on

Early Xmas goodies arrived thanks to Felicia Rochelle and @kevynaucoin 👄💕

A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on

Old friends ❤️ #byebyemissamericanpie #topanga

A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on

On set #King Cobra

A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on

To the theater!

A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on

This won't hurt a bit.

A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on

Wrap party for #SPF 18

A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on

The Ringwald women on Summer's eve.

A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on

On the set of new film.

A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on

