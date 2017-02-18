Happy Birthday, Molly Ringwald! See the Instagram Queen’s Best Selfies

From Sixteen Candles to The Breakfast Club, and Pretty in Pink, Molly Ringwald played leading roles in some of our favorite ‘80s films, and over three decades later, she’s still making her mark on Hollywood.

The actress, who turns 49 today, is known by the younger generation as Amy’s mom on The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Aunt Bailey in Jem and the Holograms. Last year, she made waves starring alongside James Franco and Alicia Silverstone in the crime drama King Cobra.

While she may be a busy mom of three, Ringwald still manages to find plenty of time for social media. Her Instagram account is filled with sweet family moments, wanderlust-worthy locales, and stunning selfies.

In honor of her birthday, take a look back at some of her most stunning self-portraits.

Amazing day with my campaign buddies. #hrc A post shared by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on Sep 13, 2016 at 8:11pm PDT

Night out in Tribeca #kingcobra #premiere #tribecafilmfestival A post shared by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on Apr 16, 2016 at 5:35pm PDT

Early Xmas goodies arrived thanks to Felicia Rochelle and @kevynaucoin 👄💕 A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on Dec 10, 2015 at 8:36am PST

Old friends ❤️ #byebyemissamericanpie #topanga A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on Nov 22, 2015 at 10:08pm PST

A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on Oct 17, 2015 at 1:34pm PDT

On set #King Cobra A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on Oct 13, 2015 at 8:06am PDT

To the theater! A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on Oct 11, 2015 at 10:36am PDT

This won't hurt a bit. A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on Sep 25, 2015 at 4:02pm PDT

A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on Sep 21, 2015 at 2:57pm PDT

Wrap party for #SPF 18 A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on Jun 5, 2015 at 4:42am PDT

The Ringwald women on Summer's eve. A photo posted by Molly Ringwald (@mollyringwald) on Jun 3, 2015 at 7:28pm PDT