Missguided Is Showing Models with Stretch Marks for an Empowering Reason

Missguided is getting major praise for its latest body-positive move. The U.K. brand has stopped airbrushing out its models’ stretch marks, and it’s garnering major praise from fans.

The company rolled out the changes recently on its website, showing lingerie, swimwear, and bodysuit models with visible stretch marks, uneven skin tones, body hair, and moles.

“As a brand, we feel we have a strong sense of social responsibility to support young women and inspire confidence. So we’re on a mission to do just that by showing our audience it’s OK to be ourself, embrace your ‘flaws,’ celebrate individuality, and not strive for what the world perceives as perfection. Because basically, it doesn’t exist,” Samantha Helligsø, Missguided's head of brand, said in a statement.

“By showing imagery that’s real and authentic, we want to show it’s more than okay to be yourself. All you have is what you’ve got, so own it every day.”

Customers soon noticed the difference and many cheered on the brand for showing an accurate description of what women’s bodies really look like.

“How refreshing to actually see genuine un-edited photos of female models,” one Twitter user wrote. “Well done @Missguided I’m SO proud of the message this conveys.”

How refreshing to actually see genuine un-edited photos of female models. Well done @Missguided I'm SO proud of the message this conveys x pic.twitter.com/EBedySfz6I — marnie (@marniepolk) November 4, 2017

Are those stretch marks I see? YES @Missguided you’re doing it right👏🏽👑 #allnatural so beautiful ✨ pic.twitter.com/TtwiHZvHr8 — Nadine Goranova (@nadine_goranova) November 8, 2017

We’re all for it.