Miss Ireland Is Reese Witherspoon's Doppelgänger, and the Internet Can't Get Enough

If you think Reese Witherspoon's 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe looks just like her, you're totally right, but what you might not know is that she isn't the only one who bears a striking resemblance to her mama.
During the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, it became pretty clear that Witherspoon has more than one doppelgänger in the world—and one happens to be Miss Ireland.
The 23-year-old top 16 finalist Cailín Áine Ní Toibín represented her country during the event, and while she was competing, it became pretty clear that she looks a bit like Witherspoon, and we aren't the only ones who noticed.
You only need to glance at Toibín's Instagram for further confirmation that she does indeed bear a strong resemblance to the A-list actress.
Toibín has had a successful pageant career, even before the Miss Universe competition in Las Vegas, but maybe she'd consider twinning with Witherspoon in a movie someday. Goodness knows she could land the part.