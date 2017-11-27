Miss Ireland Is Reese Witherspoon's Doppelgänger, and the Internet Can't Get Enough

Alexandra Whittaker
Nov 27, 2017 @ 3:15 pm

If you think Reese Witherspoon's 18-year-old daughter Ava Phillippe looks just like her, you're totally right, but what you might not know is that she isn't the only one who bears a striking resemblance to her mama.

During the Miss Universe 2017 pageant, it became pretty clear that Witherspoon has more than one doppelgänger in the world—and one happens to be Miss Ireland.

The 23-year-old top 16 finalist Cailín Áine Ní Toibín represented her country during the event, and while she was competing, it became pretty clear that she looks a bit like Witherspoon, and we aren't the only ones who noticed.

You only need to glance at Toibín's Instagram for further confirmation that she does indeed bear a strong resemblance to the A-list actress.

There is only one you in this world and no one can EVER take that away from you! I have found who I am through pageantry and it has given me an understanding of why it is so important to have a voice and an opinion.. I will never shy away, have my opinion or mind changed to suit others. I am open to all opinions and am very open minded to learning more from others as I am an unfinished book and have so many more chapters to write.. Keep watching to see the next chapter of my book I am hopeful that my next chapter will be the stepping stone for Ireland to have a woman on such a large international platform such as @missuniverse voicing my opinion and empowering other women around the world to embrace who they are and stand tall when voicing her opinions.. Sending love to everyone and thank you so much for all your support thus far! ❤️ #teamireland #MissUniverse #ireland #nextchapter #planethollywood #confidentlybeautiful #believe #onlyoneyou #hope #love #strength

Toibín has had a successful pageant career, even before the Miss Universe competition in Las Vegas, but maybe she'd consider twinning with Witherspoon in a movie someday. Goodness knows she could land the part. 

