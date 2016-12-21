Mischa Barton's Dancing with the Stars Experience? “It Was Like The Hunger Games"

Nearly ten years after Mischa Barton’s departure from teen drama The O.C., the 30-year-old made her television comeback in the venue where most television comebacks occur: ABC reality competition Dancing with the Stars.

But rather than dancing her way back into the hearts and homes of America, Barton and her partner, Artem Chigvintsev, were cast off just two weeks into season 22—don’t worry, no tears were shed. In a recent interview with The Ringer, the actress admitted that her experience was less than ideal.

“Ugh, I had no idea it would be so bad,” Barton said, “I got told off by my dancer. I was supposed to control the costumes, I was told that I could do the design aspect of it, that’s kind of the reason why I agreed to do it. That didn’t happen. It wasn’t collaborative like a choreographer on a film set … I was so confused by it.”

Sounds bad, but Mischa’s description does, in fact, get worse. If any producers out there are looking to find an angle for a Mischa Barton biopic, her next statement provides a good one.

“It was like The Hunger Games,” The O.C. alum continued, “It was all a popularity contest. It was awful. I was so glad to get kicked off.” Harsh, Misch!

If Barton’s looking for a new project, may we suggest a Chrismukkah revival?