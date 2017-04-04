Mischa Barton's Back, and Looking Better Than Ever in a Bikini-Clad Photo Shoot

The former O.C. star is staging her return to the spotlight, and from what we can see, she’s about to make quite the splash.

Mischa Barton, 31, was spotted in Malibu on Monday, modeling for a 138 Water photo shoot. Water bottle in tow, of course, the actress posed in a patterned bikini top, which she paired with a cropped black jacket and matching skinny jeans. Barton’s look is totally living up to her Instagram handle, @mischamazing—seriously she looks great!

FameFlynet

In addition to her modeling gig, Mischa’s also currently filming a horror film with Denise Richards, eerily titled The Toybox.

Barton’s been updating her Insta' followers with photos from the set.

Not sure if this is a costume, but the former child star’s casual attire is totally reminiscent of the late Marissa Cooper’s signature style. Regardless, we’re loving it.

Congrats, Mischa, can’t wait for your return to the screen!