Miranda Kerr's Wedding Ring Was the Brightest Accessory on the Moschino Runway

Though Miranda Kerr and new hubby, Evan Spiegel, just tied the knot a few short weeks ago and should still be enjoying their honeymoon somewhere far away on a remote island, it was back to work for the supermodel. The 34-year-old may have taken a break from her newlywed bliss to walk the runway for Moschino's Resort fashion show in Los Angeles on Thursday evening, but it was clear that her Spiegel wasn't far from her mind.

While getting ready for the catwalk backstage, the beauty had no qualms about placing her new wedding ring in plain sight. And with a rock that gorgeous, who can blame her?

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVGf7RGA9of/?taken-by=mirandakerr&hl=en Backstage at @moschino 😘 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on Jun 8, 2017 at 7:09pm PDT

While all eyes were glued to the model's left hand, she stole the show in two Moschino designs that were just as eye-catching as her ring. Kerr wore two statement-making ensembles: a denim patchwork suit with fun floral panels and a little pink dress paired with a cardigan, sky-high platform sandals, and a mini logo bag.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

The show was a star-studded affair with Tracee Ellis Ross, Fergie, Kaia Gerber, Jasmine Sanders, Dita Von Teese, and Vanessa Hudgens all in attendance, cheering on Kerr and fellow supermodel Joan Smalls, as well as rising star Hailey Baldwin, as they made their way down the catwalk.