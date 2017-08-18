Newlywed Miranda Kerr Flashes Her Abs in the Cutest White Crop Top

by: Olivia Bahou
August 18, 2017 @ 11:15 AM

It’s been a few months since Miranda Kerr wed Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel in an intimate backyard ceremony, but white is still the newlywed’s color. Kerr stepped out in N.Y.C. on Thursday in a crisp white crop top that showed off her enviable abs.

The model paired her tank top with a dark floral maxiskirt, perfect for the late summer weather, and slipped on a pair of gold flat sandals (shop a similar pair here) to walk around in the city. A pair of gradient sunglasses, a jean jacket (shop similar here), a Céline long-strap bag ($2,200; celine.com), and her show-stopping diamond engagement ring polished off the warm-weather look.

The 34-year-old tied the knot back in May, but it wasn’t until mid-July that we got a first look at Kerr’s dreamy Dior Haute Couture wedding dress, custom designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri herself. “Thank you Maria Grazia Chiuri and @dior for creating my dream wedding dress,” she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the stunning gown.

Thank you Maria Grazia Chiuri and @dior for creating my dream wedding dress ✨❤️🙏🏻😍

Married life looks good on her!

