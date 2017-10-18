Miranda Kerr and Orlando Bloom's Son Has Gotten So Tall We Can't Handle It

As I’m sure you recall, there was a glorious period in pop culture wherein Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr were married and welcomed a baby boy named Flynn.

Although both parties have since moved on—Kerr with now-husband Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel and Bloom with on-and-off again gal pal Katy Perry—they’re still co-parenting their son to the best of their abilities.

Miranda and Orlando are notoriously private and rarely post photos of their son, so we hold onto the image of Flynn still being a tiny tot (see below).

Nothing brings me more joy than being a Mother ❤️🙏🏻🤗 Happy Mothers Day to all Mothers 🌺🌻🌷 A post shared by Miranda (@mirandakerr) on May 8, 2016 at 3:20pm PDT

Well, guess what? Flynn will be seven in January! Bloom shared a shot of his “mini me” on Tuesday (his face obscured by a hand-drawn heart) and we could not believe how big he’s gotten.

Flynn, who twinned with his actor dad in a white long-sleeved tee, black pants, and matching sneakers with gray accents, appears to be catching up to Orlando’s height.

orlandobloom/Instagram

Although we rarely catch a glimpse of Flynn’s face, we have no doubt that he’s completely adorable—I mean, look at his parents!

Note to Miranda and Orlando: More Flynn pics, please.