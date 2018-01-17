Miranda Kerr Cradles Her Baby Bump in a Blinged-Out Minidress

Miranda Kerr is totally embracing her pregnant figure on the red carpet. After cradling her bump at the 2018 Golden Globes, the model—who is expecting her second child, her first with husband Evan Spiegel—stepped out at Stella McCartney’s autumn 2018 collection launch in L.A. on Tuesday looking totally radiant.

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Kerr swathed her baby bump in an embellished black mini, showing off her long legs in a pair of clear heels. She topped off the dress with a black coat, worn cape-style over her shoulders, leaving her hands free to show off her best accessory: her bump. A swipe of red lipstick and dash of blush accentuated her natural glow.

VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Kerr announced her second pregnancy back in November, expressing her excitement at welcoming a baby with her husband Spiegel. “Miranda, Evan, and Flynn are looking forward to welcoming the newest member of their family,” her rep said in a statement to People.

Kerr shares 7-year-old son Flynn with her ex, Orlando Bloom. We can’t wait to meet her new addition.